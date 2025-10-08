Bordumsa: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday reiterated that land in the state belongs exclusively to Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities, ruling out the possibility of accommodating outside communities, including the Chakma-Hajong settlers.

The statement came during the “Sewa Apke Dwar” (Service at Your Doorstep) camp at Neotan village in Changlang district, the home village of local MLA and CM advisor Kamlung Mosang.

Responding to questions regarding the Chakma-Hajong Joint Action Committee’s recent meeting seeking a permanent solution to the long-standing issue, Khandu said, “The land in Arunachal Pradesh belongs to the Scheduled Tribes of this hilly state. No outside community can be accommodated here.”

The Chief Minister clarified that Arunachal Pradesh is constitutionally recognized as a tribal state, with land rights reserved for indigenous ST populations.

He acknowledged the historical settlement of the Chakmas and Hajongs in 1964, following their migration from erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) due to religious persecution.

Khandu added that the state government, in coordination with the Central Government, is exploring a sustainable solution that benefits both the Chakma-Hajong community and the indigenous tribes. “We may settle a segment of them outside Arunachal Pradesh to ensure peace and mutual understanding,” he said.

The Chakma-Hajong issue has remained sensitive, with local tribes expressing concerns over land rights, demographic balance, and constitutional protections.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the government is committed to protecting tribal land while seeking a peaceful resolution through dialogue with the Centre.