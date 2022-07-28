Guwahati: The Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students Union (APCSU) on Thursday appealed to the people of Arunachal Pradesh to not respond to the threats of a state-wide bandh called by All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) from August 3 if its demands made on 18 July 2022 are not met.

The AAPSU demanded the stopping of issuance of residence permits to the Chakmas and Hajongs, filing of FIR and arrest of Robin Chakma, a contractual worker of the EAC office and filing of cases against officials such as Extra-Assistant Commissioner of Diyun and Deputy Commissioner of Changlang under the National Security Act.

In its meeting today, the AAPSU reiterated its demands, further demanded the arrest of one Biri Joy for supporting the Chakmas and threatened to observe bandh from August 3.

“The demands of the AAPSU are illogical as issuance of residence certificate to the Chakmas is based on laws of India. The order for arrest under the National Security Act can only be issued by the Deputy Commissioner. Are we expecting the Deputy Commissioner to issue an arrest warrant for himself under the NSA?” APCSU leader Rup Singh Chakma said.

“The Arunachal Pradesh government must not succumb to such demands. Otherwise, the State government will be governed by mob and not the rule of law. The bandh causes inconvenience and losses to all the people. The Chakmas and Hajongs shall not participate and everything shall remain open in the Chakma and Hajong inhabited areas,” Chakma added.