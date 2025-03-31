Guwahati: Bichom village in the Singchung subdivision of West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh is set to become a prime destination for tourists, wildlife enthusiasts, and researchers.

Under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, the Bichom Dam Site, recognized by Amrit Dharohar, highlights the region’s untouched natural beauty, promoting ecotourism and biodiversity conservation.

The Bichom Dam Site, along with Kibithoo in Anjaw district and 40 other locations across the nation, has been chosen for the Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD) initiative.

This initiative is a component of the Swadesh Darshan scheme led by the Union Ministry of Tourism.

Sunil Bachung, the general secretary of the All Bugun (Khowa) Students’ Union, shared that the dam not only generates hydroelectric power but also offers numerous advantages to the local villagers.

He expressed his appreciation to both the central and state governments for selecting the Bichom Dam Site for this initiative.

The project aims to improve tourism infrastructure, promote sustainable practices, and support local communities.

Tourists, nature lovers, and adventure seekers will have access to eco-camps, adventure sports, homestays, angling, and rafting opportunities.

Bichom village, with its abundant natural resources, pleasant climate, and rich cultural heritage, is poised to become a distinctive and attractive destination.