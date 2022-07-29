Guwahati: The Arunachal Pradesh government has urged the telecom service providers to improve digital connectivity in border areas.

State Chief Secretary Dharmendra asked the telecom service providers to work in close coordination with the deputy commissioners and solve the issues related to site acquisition, power supply, and others that may arise during the commissioning of the projects, said an official statement.

This will help improve digital communication in the state, especially in remote villages.

The Arunachal Pradesh government is committed to extending all possible support to telecom service providers to improve digital connectivity in border areas, it added.

The Chief Secretary was speaking at the second state-level broadband committee (SBC) meeting on National Broadband Mission and Bharat Net.

It was decided that by April next year, 566 base transceiver stations (BTS) would be commissioned in different Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) BTS locations in the state.

A BTS is a fixed radio receiver in any mobile network. It sends and receives radio signals to mobile devices and converts them to digital signals that it passes on the network.

The USOF central scheme envisages providing mobile coverage to 2,374 uncovered villages, including 1,683 in Arunachal Pradesh and 691 in two districts of Assam.