ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has extended COVID-19 curbs in the frontier state till February 14 with certain modifications.

According to the new order issued by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, all workplaces, businesses and commercial establishments would be allowed to operate till 8 pm with 50 per cent attendance.



Night curfew will be imposed after 9 pm and continue till 5 am, as was the case earlier.

Visitors have been disallowed in government offices for now and meetings, if possible, will be conducted on virtual platforms.

Additionally, all public servants will have to submit their vaccination certificates in their respective offices, the new order stated. Bars, restaurants, gyms, swimming pools, cinema halls, and auditorium would continue to operate at 50 per cent occupancy.



Arunachal Pradesh on Monday registered 129 new COVID-19 cases, which raised the tally to 324, a senior official said.

The toll in the northeastern state remained unchanged at 286 as no fatalities was reported in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Altogether, 58,848 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 324 in the past 24 hours, Jampa stated.