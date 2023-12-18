Bordumsa: The Bordumsa Additional Deputy Commissioner Oling Lego formally handed over the Corrugated Galvanised Iron (CGI) sheets to deserving beneficiaries of Bordumsa circle here at Gidding-Balijan in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district here on Monday morning.

BDO Bordumsa CD Block Misa Gamlin and ZPM Bordumsa Khachang Maio also accompanied the sub-divisional administrator in distributing the benefit in the presence of local MLA Somlung Mossang and officials of the executing departments.

“As many as 175 beneficiaries from across the circle were provided with the CGI sheets meant for 2nd and 3rd installments for the financial year 2023-2024 out of the MLA LAD fund,” informed the officials of the executing agencies.

“The backlogs of the 4th installments for the financial year 2022-2023 were also cleared in the process here,” added the officials engaged in geo-tagging the process.

Lauding the sincere efforts of the legislator in rendering community services over some time, Lego said that the incumbent legislator has been delivering commendably in improving the lives of the communities besides boosting the enhanced road networks in the constituency.

“Unlike previous years, I have decided to distribute the government benefits to the beneficiaries here from my Balijan camp to ensure transparency and avoid anomalies”, said Mossang while addressing the gathering.

“Notably, the entire process was physically and personally monitored by the MLA himself so that no deserving beneficiary is left out in the process or goes un-attended,” said an elated beneficiary of Goju village hailing from Singpho community.

Subsequently, we have shortlisted around 110 deserving families from Diyun circle for the benefits which would be formally delivered after the completion of the Bordumsa chapter.

The beneficiaries received this assistance under the scheme of the government of Arunachal Pradesh led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.