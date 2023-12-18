Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Monday said that the formation of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat or Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura depends on students, who represent the future of the country.

Dr. Saha said this as a chief guest during the Fresher’s Welcome Ceremony 2023 organised by Bir Bikram Memorial College, Agartala, at Rabindra Satabarsiki Bhavan Hall.

“Students are the future of the country. The formation of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat or Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura depends on them. Therefore, in every educational institution, in addition to studies, it is necessary to teach students about values,” said Dr. Saha.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the importance of knowledge, stating that those with knowledge will have the world in their hands.

“One of the places to acquire this knowledge is the educational institution. Since assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working on various plans to radically change the country’s education system. A new national education policy has been formulated in the country under the guidance of the Prime Minister. The new National Education Policy 2020 has already been implemented in educational institutions in the state. Teachers should take the responsibility of making students more aware of the various aspects of the new National Education Policy,” he added.

The Chief Minister urged students to not only focus on textbooks but also to explore the biographies of great individuals like Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Sri Aurobindo, and others.