Guwahati: Former South African pace maestro Allan Donald who has been the fast bowling coach of the Bangladesh cricket team has decided to end his contract with the national side on the sidelines of skipper Shakib Al Hasan’s central role in the “timed-out” controversy involving Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews on Monday.

“I’m done and going home,” Bangladesh’s Daily Star newspaper quoted the South African Donald as saying in Pune.

The Bangladesh skipper’s refusal to withdraw his appeal made things worse as Mathews became the first player in the 146-year history of international cricket to be given timed-out.

Regarding the timed-out controversy, Donald told the CricBlog website, “I think it really overshadowed a clinical performance by Bangladesh. I’m sort of a bit still shocked about it to be honest. It’s just my values that I have as a person and as a cricketer.,”

Donald joined as Bangladesh’s fast-bowling coach in March 2022 and his contract expires after the 50-over ICC World Cup 2023 which is currently taking place in India. The pacer has decided not to renew the contract further.

Bangladesh is languishing in the eighth place currently with four points in the 10-team event.