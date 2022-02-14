Guwahati: After completing the third edition of “Mongeet: the Soul Music” mentorship workshop-cum-festival with great success, the Raul Kaushik Nath Foundation is organizing the 2nd Edition of “Monkobita” to celebrate the poetry of Jnanpith Awardee Nilmani Phookan.

The event, consisting of poetry recitations, musical performances and film screenings surrounding the work of the master poet, will be held on February 19 at Dekasang Sonapur in the presence of a select audience.

“Monkobita” and “Montulika”, along with “Mongeet”, are among the initiatives of the Raul Kaushik Nath Foundation to create a movement in Assam for the promotion of various forms of creative arts.

“With Mongeet, Montulika and Monkobita, we are trying to create an environment for the practice of healthy and good arts in our state, particularly among the younger generation of people,” said Raul Kaushik Nath Foundation’s managing trustee Kaushik Nath.

“We are grateful to our sponsors and all the people who are supporting us in this initiative,” he said.

The foundation organized this year’s Mongeet at Dekasang Majuli during January 15-17.

The workshop saw noted musicians like Angarag Papon Mahanta, Joi Barua, Dhrubajyoti Phukan, Shashwati Phukan, Nilotpal Bora, Shankuraj Konwar, Tarali Sarma, Nikhil Paul George, Nitin Shankar share their knowledge with 33 young and upcoming musical talents from various corners of Assam in intensive sessions held at Dekasang following all Covid SoPs.

The programme was preceded by three days of the 1st edition of “Montulika”, in which senior artists like Noni Borpuzari, Samiran Baruah, Champak Borbora, Nikhileshwar Baruah, Madhusudan Das, Khanin Das and Bhrigupati Hazarika explored their creativity in the serene environment on the banks of the Luit.

In future, Raul Kaushik Nath Foundation also plans to organise Screenwriting Workshops for young and upcoming filmmakers.