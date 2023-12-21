Imphal: Noted poet Sorokhaibam Gambhini, a Meitei woman from Tripura is one among the 24 writers from the country to have won the prestigious and elusive Sahitya Akademi Award 2023.

S Gambhini, an MA in Sanskrit and is currently serving as Warden of PG Women’s Hostel at Tripura Central University has been selected to confer the award in the poetry category in Manipuri language (Manipuri literature) for her book titled ‘Yachangba Nang Hallo’ (Go back Yachanba).

She is the first ever writer in Manipuri language from Tripura to get this prestigious award.

Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi announced its annual Awards for the year 2023 in 24 languages where nine books of poetry, six novels, three essays, and one literary study were announced as recipients of the award.

A book of poems ‘Yachangba Nang Hallo’ is a 120-page book.

It contains 80 poems and was published by Tripura Bani Prakashani.

She has written three poetry books in Manipuri literature, namely, ‘Hanglakkanu Wahang Adu’ (Don’t ask that Question), ‘Biday! Kangleipak Biday!’ (Bye-bye Kangleipak (Manipur) Bye and ‘Yachangba Nang Hallo’ (Go back Yachangba).

She has been accorded with honors with the Kamini Kumar Gold Medal (2010) and the Leihao-Tembi Memorial Award (2008) in the Manipuri literature.

The annual literary award for the Sahitya Academi 2023 comes in the form of a casket containing an engraved copper plaque, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh.

The awards will be presented to the awardees at the award presentation function set to be held on March 12, 2024, at Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi.