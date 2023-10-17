Guwahati: The Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Mizoram Election Watch released a report on Monday that said that 35 legislators of Mizoram Legislative Assembly are crorepatis.

The lawmaker with the highest net worth is Robert Romawia Royte of the Mizo National Front (MNF), at about Rs 44.75 crore.

In the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), 23 out of 27 (85%) legislators who have declared assets have said that they have a net worth of over Rs. 1 crore.

All the MLAs belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Zoram People’s Movement and Indian National Congress (INC) are crorepatis.

The MLA with the highest net worth is Robert Romawia Royte of the MNF, at about Rs. 44.75 crore.

The lowest net worth of the MLA in the assembly is T.J. Lalnuntluanga, who has Rs. 43.6 lakh.

Here it should be mentioned that the Mizoram assembly elections will be held on November 7, with the counting scheduled for December 3.

The ruling MNF, which is a part of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), will be challenged by the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), Congress, and the BJP.

The report also added that two sitting MLAs, both from the MNF, have criminal cases against them.