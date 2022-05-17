Guwahati: At least 70 different species of birds were recorded during the first-ever Himalayan Bird Count in Arunachal Pradesh.

The bird count was carried out from westernmost Ladakh to easternmost Arunachal Pradesh.

The Himalayan Bird Count (HBC) aimed at celebrating the incredible bird diversity and bringing attention to the threatened habitats of the Himalayas.

The event was being organised by Bird Count India, Bird Conservation Nepal and the Bhutan-based Royal Society for Protection of Nature, to bring the Himalayan birding fraternity together for a common good.

The Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club also participated in the event along with the rest of the Himalayan states, which was organized in collaboration with Apatani Youth Association, Ngunu Ziro and Ziro Birding Club at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district.

The Himalayan Bird Count began at picturesque Siikhe lake, a home of winter migratory water birds on May 14 and concluded at Pange camp of Tale Wildlife Sanctuary on May 15, forest officials from the district informed on Monday.

Despite continuous rain, the teams led by local birders Bamin Chada and Millo Tako, managed to count 70 different species at Siikhe lake and Pange camp of Tale Wildlife Sanctuary.