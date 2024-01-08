Agartala: As of now, approximately 47.584 kilometers of the Tripura-Bangladesh border in Tripura remain without fencing, citing various reasons, including challenges posed by the Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB).

During the second day of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, CPIM and TIPRA Motha MLAs Nayan Sarkar and Ranjit Debbarma expressed their concerns regarding this issue.

According to a report from the Home Department, certain stretches in six districts of the state — Unakoti, Khowai, North Tripura, Sepahijala, Dhalai, and South Tripura — still lack fencing with Bangladesh.

In Unakoti, a stretch of 65 meters remains unfenced due to obstruction by the BGB and issues related to the Land Customs Station.

The lack of fencing in Khowai District (405 meters) is attributed to water flow in the riverine. In North Tripura District, a 400-meter section lacks fencing due to a high cliff.

In Sepahijala District, which shares a significant portion of the international border, a 6.556 km-long area is still awaiting fencing, with work having recently commenced.

Dhalai district faces challenges with approximately 37.610 km remaining unfenced due to various reasons, including engineering goods movement, heavy goods vehicle traffic in areas undergoing border fencing, road renovation, international agreements, and, in some parts, issues related to the water flow of the Dhalai River.

In South Tripura, around 2.548 km is yet to be fenced.

The construction of fencing has been initiated in some parts of the Belonia sub-division after land acquisition, while work has paused in certain areas, particularly at Dashmighat in Sabroom, for the construction of a gate.