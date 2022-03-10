Dehradun: Police have arrested a 19-year-old student from Tripura for possession of 2.3 kg Ganja.

Police officials told Northeast Now that acting on a tip-off, the team arrested Fenrang Debvarma near the Balasundari Temple in Premnagar area, while he was trying to handover the consignment to a buyer.

Fenrang Debvarma, hails from Borkhatal village in West Tripura district, and is studying at a college in Dehradun’s Selaqui area.

During interrogation, the 19-year-old student admitted that he had acquired the consignment of 2.3 kg of Ganja through a contact in Tripura.

Dehradun Police is now trying to unearth the entire network of Ganja smuggling to Uttarakhand from Tripura.

During the last few years, some pockets in Tripura, especially in Sepaijala district, have emerged as the hug of Ganja production, and several networks of smugglers are now active in the area, and are transshipping consignments to far flung areas across India.