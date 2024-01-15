Imphal: A total of 1,724 recruits for the 10th and 11th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) of the Manipur Government along with 26 training Ustads and two Commanding Officers were airlifted for training in Assam on Monday, an official source said.

The recruits were transported by buses from different locations to the Imphal airport earlier on Monday.

They were airlifted from Imphal airport to Jorhat by two Indian forces C 130 Aircraft. It is reported that two cargo planes with a capacity of 90 passengers each made five trips.

The airlifting of the recruits is for their basic training at Lachit Borphukan Police Academy, Assam.

In response to the demands from the families and relatives of the recruits not to transport/travel by road, the Manipur government canceled the plan to send the recruits to Assam by road.

As per the promise made by Chief Minister N Biren Singh to make an alternative arrangement, the state government airlifted for their safety and security. The proposed routes pass through Kuki-inhabited areas of the National Highways passing in the state.

In October 2022, the Manipur government announced the results of the 10th and 11th IRB recruitment, with 1,830 candidates selected for appointment. In January 2024, Assam was preparing to train over 2,000 recruits.

The selection process for the Manipur Police includes a written exam, physical measurements test, physical efficiency test, medical examination, and interview/document verification.