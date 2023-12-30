KATHMANDU: Former captain of the Nepal national cricket team Sandeep Lamichhane has been found guilty and convicted of raping a minor girl.

Sandeep Lamichhane was convicted of the charges by a court in Kathmandu – the capital of Nepal.

A 17-year-old girl had earlier accused Lamichhane of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room in Kathmandu.

The minor had filed a case against the cricketer on September 6.

Nepal police arrested him on October 6.

23-year-old Lamichhane has been the most prominent of cricketers from Nepal over recent years.

Lamichhane made his IPL debut in 2018 for the Delhi Capitals team.

The Kathmandu district court will determine and pass the quantum of sentence for the cricketer during the next hearing.