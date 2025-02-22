Guwahati: Following the alleged suicide of a 20-year-old Nepalese student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Odisha, a large number of students from Nepal, Bhutan, and Northeast India have left the institution, citing mistreatment and safety concerns.

Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year B Tech student, was found dead in her hostel room on February 16, prompting widespread unrest on campus.

Students who returned to Nepal allege “inhuman treatment” by university management in the aftermath of Lamsal’s death.

Reports indicate that at least 159 Nepali students, along with students from Bhutan and Northeast India, have left KIIT.

Suman Kumar Karki, Assistant Chief District Officer of Parsa, Nepal, confirmed the arrival of 159 Nepali students at the Raxaul border point by Thursday evening.

Students returning to Nepal described being abused and subjected to “inhuman treatment” after Lamsal’s death.

They claimed they were beaten by security guards in the presence of faculty and staff and ordered to immediately vacate their hostels.

Despite assurances from the university administration, the students said they felt unsafe returning to campus, citing a “lack of a safe and conducive environment for study.”

They are demanding a thorough investigation into Lamsal’s death and justice for the students affected.

On February 17, Bhubaneswar police arrested a 21-year-old man from Lucknow in connection with the alleged suicide. The police report alleges he was blackmailing Lamsal.

The incident ignited tensions on campus, with approximately 500 Nepali students claiming they were forcibly evicted on February 17 for protesting Lamsal’s death.

Reports suggest the university initially closed the campus for Nepali students, ordering their immediate departure, and subsequently transported them to various railway stations.

This order was reportedly revoked later that day amidst growing pressure and a developing diplomatic situation between Nepal and India.

Students further allege that university management physically assaulted students protesting the incident.

On Tuesday, three university officials and two security guards were arrested in connection with the handling of the protests.

The Odisha government on Saturday said all those responsible for the death of the student and the alleged assault on the pupils would not be spared.

A large number of youth and student activists of Congress staged a protest before the main gate of the KIIT and burnt effigy of founder Achyuta Samanta.

A scuffle broke out between the security personnel and the agitators when Congress workers attempted to barge into the KIIT campus.