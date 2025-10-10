Guwahati: The ratification of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has reignited hope for the family of Bipin Joshi, the only Hindu reportedly taken hostage by Hamas during its October 2023 attack.

Although the current status of the 23-year-old Nepali student remains unclear, a newly released video by the Israeli military has given his family fresh optimism about his survival.

After months of diplomatic back-and-forth, Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The deal involves the release of remaining Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and a temporary halt to hostilities.

News reports stated that Hamas holds around 47 hostages and that at least 20 of them are believed to be alive.

The militant group kidnapped over 250 people, including women and children, during its October 7, 2023, incursion into Israeli territory.

Bipin Joshi’s Capture

Joshi had traveled to Israel just three weeks before the attack as part of an agricultural training program under the “Learn and Earn” initiative.

While working on a farm in southern Israel, he and several fellow Nepali students became targets during the Hamas assault.

During the chaos, Joshi reportedly acted with remarkable presence of mind.

According to The Times of Israel, he deflected a grenade thrown by Hamas fighters, saving several Israelis who were sheltering with him in a safe room.

Despite his heroic efforts, terrorists killed 10 of his fellow Nepali trainees and captured Joshi.

Moments before his abduction, Joshi managed to send several emotional messages to his cousin in Nepal. In one, he wrote, “If something happens to me, you have to take care of my family. Be strong and always look toward the future.”

New Video Surfaces

Since his abduction, Joshi’s whereabouts remained unknown until Israeli forces recently recovered a video from Gaza and handed it over to his family.

Officials believe Hamas recorded the 30-second clip weeks after Bipin Joshi’s kidnapping. In the video, he states his name, age, nationality, and reason for being in Israel.

“My name is Bipin Joshi. I am from Nepal. I am 23 years old… I came here for the ‘Learn and Earn’ program. I am a student,” he says in the video, reportedly under duress.

Family Clings to Hope

For Joshi’s family, the video serves as a vital sign of life. Having spent the past two years appealing for his release through various international forums, they now feel reinvigorated in their belief that he is still alive.

“This video is an anchor of firm faith,” said one family member. “We believe Bipin is alive, and we continue to call for global efforts to ensure his safe return.”