KATHMANDU: A major search operation is underway at a remote location in northwest Nepal on Wednesday (May 3) to trace five persons, who went missing after being hit by an avalanche.

The missing persons were reportedly hit by the avalanche while they were searching for a valuable aphrodisiac herb.

The missing persons include four women and one man.

They have been reported to be missing since Tuesday when the avalanche hit their camp at Byas village in Darchula district of Nepal.

The area that was hit by the avalanche lies about 500 km (312 miles) northwest of Nepal’s capital Kathmandu.

It may be mentioned here that while the five persons went missing in the avalanche, seven others managed to escape unhurt.

Meanwhile, the search for the missing persons has been affected by continuous snowfall and rain in the area.

Hundreds of villagers go to the foothills of the Himalayas during the summer to pick up the fungus-like herb, which is also known as the “Himalayan Viagra”.