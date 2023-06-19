KATHMANDU: At least five people have lost their lives and 28 others are reported to be missing following landslides in Nepal.

Heavy rains triggered massive landslides in as many as four districts in eastern Nepal – Sankhuwasabha, Taplejung, Panchthar and Dhankuta.

According to authorities in Nepal, two people have died in Panchthar and one each in Sankhuwasabha, Taplejung and Dhankuta.

Moreover, 21 people are missing in Sankhuwasabha, four in Panchthar and three in Taplejung.

Search and rescue operations are being carried out by the authorities to locate the missing persons.

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has expressed sorrow over the loss of lives, property due to floods and landslides in various places of country.

Notably, Nepal has been receiving intense rainfall over the past few days resulting in landslides and floods in many parts of the country.

Earlier, Nepal’s national disaster risk reduction and management authority predicted that almost 1.25 million people in the country are likely to be affected by the monsoon this year.