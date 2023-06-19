KATHMANDU: All Indian films have been banned at Kathmandu in Nepal following a controversy over a dialogue in the film Adipurush.

The ban on Indian films in Kathmandu followed questions raised by the Mayor of the capital city of Nepal over the depiction of Sita in the film Adipurush.

The film Adipurush is already facing severe backlash in India, despite its record-breaking earnings.

According to reports, Mayor Balen Shah announced the ban on all Indian films in the Kathmandu Metropolitan area in Nepal.

Police have also been deployed to ensure that no Indian films are screened at the cinemas in Kathmandu metropolitan area of Nepal.

The Kathmandu Mayor had objected to the fact that Sita was referred to as the “daughter of India” in the film Adipurush, while in reality, she was the “daughter of Nepal”.

“All the cinema halls in Kathmandu will stop showing Indian films from Monday as per the instructions issued by the KMC,” said Nabin Manandhar, spokesperson of the Kathmsndu Municipal Corporation (KMC).

“We have already talked to the cinema hall owners in Kathmandu for cooperation and they have agreed to voluntarily halt screening Hindi movies within Kathmandu Metropolis from Monday,” he said.

Adipurush, which was released across India on Friday, stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan).

According to mythological books, Sita is believed to have been born in Janakpur, which is located in Nepal.