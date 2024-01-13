Guwahati: Former captain of the Nepal national cricket team Sandeep Lamichhane is all set to face a jail term of eight years.

According to The Kathmandu Post, the verdict was announced by the Kathmandu District Court on Wednesday through a single bench of Judge Shishir Raj Dhakal.

Lamichhane has been found guilty and convicted of raping a minor girl.

Apart from the punishment, the former Nepal captain has also been slapped with a fine of Rs.3 lakh and has been told to pay Rs.2 lakh as compensation to the victim.

It was in September 2022 that the victim had lodged a case against Lamicchane, accusing the cricketer of rape in August 2021.

After months of trial and investigation, Lamicchane was finally convicted of the crime on December 29, 2023.

It was then decided that the degree of punishment would be announced on January 10, 2024.

The case had its share of ups and downs as the initial claims by the victim of having been a minor at the time of the incident were quashed by the court.

Lamicchane, meanwhile, was arrested after his return from the 2022 Caribbean Premier League and the leg-spinner moved to the high court, challenging the district court which had passed an order of sending Lamicchane to the Sundhara-based Central Jail.

Trial and investigation continued but Lamicchane’s movements were restricted. He was also flagged from travelling abroad and also had to inform the cops in advance if he wished to step out of Kathmandu.

However, there was temporary relief for Lamicchane as the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of the cricketer concerning the restrictions that were ultimately lifted.

It meant that Lamicchane could continue to play cricket and he featured for Nepal as well as in franchise leagues through 2023.