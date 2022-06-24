Deposed Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sent to solitary confinement in a prison.

Prior to this, Aung San Suu Kyi was under house arrest at an undisclosed location in Myanmar capital.

Aung San Suu Kyi will be in solitary confinement at Nay Pyi Taw – the capital of Myanmar.

77-year-old Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested in February 2021 following a military coup.

The military coup last year overthrew the democratically elected Aung San Suu Kyi’s government.

Notably, Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to a 11-year jail term.

However, the popular Myanmar leader has denied the charges pressed against her terming them as “politically-motivated”.

Following the order of sending her to solitary confinement, Aung San Suu Kyi will now attend trial hearings at a special court set up inside the prison.

A statement from the Myanmar’s military regime confirmed her move to prison, saying it was in accordance with criminal laws in Myanmar.

“What we are seeing is the Myanmar junta moving towards a much more punitive phase, towards Aung San Suu Kyi,” Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director for Human Rights Watch, told AFP.