The Kuki-Zo and Nagas renew opposition to India’s ongoing border fencing along Myanmar. 16 Kuki -Zo village chiefs announce non-cooperation with the border construction works



Imphal: Village chiefs and tribal communities, particularly Kuki-Zo and Naga communities along the India-Myanmar border, renewed their opposition to border fencing due to its perceived violation of historical land divisions, cultural ties, and community bonds.

16 Kuki village chiefs, in line with the United Naga Council (UNC), argue that the fencing, combined with the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR), will isolate them, disrupt traditional livelihoods, and trap communities on the wrong side of an “artificial” colonial border.

The Kuki village chiefs, whose villages have been affected by the ongoing fencing works along the Manipur-Myanmar border in the interest of the Kuki-Zo people on Monday issued a joint statement. These chiefs stated that they are compelled to declare ‘Non-Cooperation’ on the issue by not claiming land compensation and negotiation until their political demand is met and normalcy returns in the state.

The Chiefs in the statement write, “We also appeal to the concerned authority to suspend border fencing activities affecting our land and to withdraw forces and equipment from the affected areas to avoid further complications.”

The joint statement states, “In the same light, the United Naga Council has also opposed the construction of border fencing and scrapping of FMR, wherein they were invited for talks by the government but without a consensus result.”

The Kuki villages sharing borders with Myanmar are New Shijang village, Leijangphai, Haolenphai, TV Gamnomphai, Y Ngahmum, Motha, Chongjang, Chalson Tengnoupal, Yangoubung, H Lhangcham, New Salbung, L phunchong, T Bongmei, N Gangpijang, J Munnomjang, and H Munaom.

The Centre has completed a 9.214 km-long border fencing project at Moreh, Manipur, a key trade hub along the India-Myanmar border in Manipur.

The India-Myanmar border spans 1,643 km across the northeastern states, including Manipur (398 km).

The Indian government’s plan to fence the entire 1,643 km porous border is at an estimated cost of Rs 31,000 crore, despite several voluntary organizations of the Nagas and the Kukis’ opposition.



