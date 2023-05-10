NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal along with Deputy Prime Minister, Myanmar jointly inaugurated Sittwe Port on Tuesday.

Operationalization of Sittwe Port is a major push towards enabling Northeast India to access the International Sea Routes, opined Sarbananda Sonowal.

While inaugurating the port Sonowal said, “Huge opportunity for Northeast India and Rakhine State of Myanmar for greater economic cooperation as Sittwe port poised to unlock value for the greater cooperation & trade in the region.”

Travel time between Kolkata and Agartala and Aizawl to reduce by 50 per cent with the full operation of Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP)

“Sittwe Port is part of the $484 million KMTTPbeing constructed by Government of India in Myanmar,” said Sarbananda Sonowal.

In a glittering ceremony, the Sittwe Port was jointly inaugurated by Union Minister Sonowal along with Deputy Prime Minister & Union Minister for Transport & Communication, Govt of Myanmar as they received the first Indian cargo ship at the port.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Today is a historic day for both India and Myanmar as we further our relationship for mutual growth & cooperation in trade and commerce with the commencement of operations at the Sittwe Port.

The port provides an ample scope to unlock huge value in trade and commerce between India and Myanmar, especially between the Northeast India and Rakhine State of Myanmar. It provides an efficient conduit for the trade interests of Northeast India for a far economical and swift transportation between Kolkata and the Northeast India.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the work at the Sittwe Port was accelerated as we continue under Modi’s leadership to enable and empower the potential and possibilities of Northeast India,” said Sonowal.

“I must take this opportunity to thank Admiral Tin Aung San and the government of Myanmar as we further consolidate our historic ties with the commencement of Sittwe Port.

“India remains committed towards development and prosperity of people of Myanmar through developmental initiatives such as the Sittwe Port.

“I am confident that the Sittwe port will act as the gateway of India to the Southeast Asia, ushering growth & progress,” added Sonowal.