Guwahati: The Indian authorities on Tuesday asked its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Myanmar and advised Indians living there to register with the embassy in Yangon.

Recently, there have been mounting hostilities between Myanmar’s anti-junta groups and government forces and according to the United Nations (UN), the intensified fighting in Myanmar since last month has displaced about 90,000 people.

The advisory issued by the Indian government says, “In view of the evolving security situation in Myanmar, all Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel. Those already living in Myanmar are advised to take precautions and avoid travel to the regions affected by violence. Interstate travel by road should also be avoided.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs has asked the Indian nationals living in Myanmar to register with the Embassy of India in Yangon.