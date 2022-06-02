A white lion at a zoo in China has become an internet sensation over a unique hairdo.

Pictures of the lion went viral in the social media for sporting a “neat fringe” hairstyle.

The white lion is from the Guangzhou Zoo in China.

The viral photos show the male lion has a mane that resemble a mullet haircut.

The hairstyle also features short bangs at the front and long voluminous hair down the back.

Meanwhile, the zoo has denied allegations about giving the lion a haircut.

The zoo claimed the unique appearance was due to the humidity in Guangzhou province.

In the photos, the lion, identified as Hang is seen flaunting choppy bangs over its forehead.