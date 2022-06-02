A white lion at a zoo in China has become an internet sensation over a unique hairdo.

Pictures of the lion went viral in the social media for sporting a “neat fringe” hairstyle.

The white lion is from the Guangzhou Zoo in China.

The viral photos show the male lion has a mane that resemble a mullet haircut.

The hairstyle also features short bangs at the front and long voluminous hair down the back.

Meanwhile, the zoo has denied allegations about giving the lion a haircut.

The zoo claimed the unique appearance was due to the humidity in Guangzhou province.

In the photos, the lion, identified as Hang is seen flaunting choppy bangs over its forehead.

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in