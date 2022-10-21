NEW DELHI: The police in Delhi have arrested a Chinese woman, who is suspected to be a spy.

The Chinese woman was living in India as a Nepali Buddhist monk in New Delhi.

She was allegedly involved in “anti-national activities”.

The woman has been identified as Cai Ruo.

She is a native of Hainan province in China.

Cai Ruo was arrested from Majnu ka Tila in north Delhi.

A Nepalese citizenship certificate in the name of Dolma Lama, was recovered from her.

However, upon enquiry it came to light that she is a Chinese citizen.

Ruo had travelled to India in 2019 as a Chinese national on a Chinese passport.

She has been booked for criminal conspiracy, impersonation, cheating and forgery.

She is now being interrogated in relation to her “anti-national activities”.