NEW DELHI: The police in Delhi have arrested a Chinese woman, who is suspected to be a spy.
The Chinese woman was living in India as a Nepali Buddhist monk in New Delhi.
She was allegedly involved in “anti-national activities”.
The woman has been identified as Cai Ruo.
She is a native of Hainan province in China.
Cai Ruo was arrested from Majnu ka Tila in north Delhi.
A Nepalese citizenship certificate in the name of Dolma Lama, was recovered from her.
However, upon enquiry it came to light that she is a Chinese citizen.
Ruo had travelled to India in 2019 as a Chinese national on a Chinese passport.
She has been booked for criminal conspiracy, impersonation, cheating and forgery.
She is now being interrogated in relation to her “anti-national activities”.