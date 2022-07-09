New Delhi: A Chinese Air Force jet flew very close to a friction point in the eastern Ladakh sector on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the last week of June, reports said.

The reports said the Indian Air Force responded swiftly as per standard operating procedures.

The incident took place at around 4 am on one of the days in the last week of June and after the aircraft was spotted by men on the ground and was also picked up by indigenous radars deployed in the border area, a news agency reported.

Soon after the possible air space violation was detected, the assets of the Indian Air Force got activated as per the standard operating procedures.

The incident took place at a time when the Chinese side is holding exercises involving its fighter jets and air defence weaponry including the S-400 air defence system in the areas bordering the Eastern Ladakh sector.

The Chinese have a large number of fighter jets and unmanned aircraft deployed at positions near the Indian territory including the major airfields in Hotan and Gar Gunsa which have been upgraded immensely during the last two years.