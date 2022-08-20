New Delhi: An acute power outage driven by an intense heat wave in China’s southwest region, has forced many factories in the country to shut down temporarily.

The local government has ordered several factories in Chongqing municipality to suspend production with a view to conserving power.

Similarly, factories in Sichuan province, also a manufacturing hub, have been shut down.

According to reports, the move will impact companies such as Foxconn Technology, Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen and Tesla’s battery supplier CATL among others.

While several provinces are in the grip of a heat wave, there are others that have been swept by floods.

This will further impact the economy at a time when the 69-year-old Chinese President Xi Jinping, is hoping to extend his tenure by another five years at the 20th national congress meet slated for October-November.

“Though Xi will remain in power, as anticipated, there are voices of dissent,” an analyst who has worked in China told India Narrative.