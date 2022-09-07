AGARTALA: The body of a Tripura e-rickshaw driver found floating in a river was officially handed over to the Indian authorities on Tuesday.

BSF troopers first took custody of the mortal remains from the Border Guard of Bangladesh. Cops from Khowai police station also remained present.

The BSF officials handed over the body to the bereaved family in presence of police after 72 hours it was first spotted floating on the river. Officials from Habiganj Police Station and Chunarughat Police Station on the Bangladesh side also remained present.

It should be mentioned here that a young man named Dwijraj Ghosh went missing from Khowai town on September 01. A missing complaint was lodged with the local police soon after he went missing.

The police could recover his e-cart lying abandoned in the Subhashpark area. On September 04, the news already that the dead body of the missing person was recovered on the Bangladesh side.

The police, intelligence agencies and BSF all failed to verify his identity.

His identity was established after Bangladesh authorities recovered his driving license from the shirt pocket of the dead body.