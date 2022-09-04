DHAKA: Star Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has announced retirement from T20 internationals.

Rahim stated that he decided to retire from T20 internationals to “focus on Test and ODI formats of the game”.

He made the announcement in a social media post on Sunday.

His decision comes soon after Bangladesh’s exit from the ongoing Asia Cup.

However, the veteran Bangladesh cricketer will be available for T20 franchise leagues across the globe.

“I would like to announce my retirement from T20 INTERNATIONALS and focus on Test and ODI formats of the game. I will be available to play franchise leagues when the opportunity arrives. Looking forward to proudly represent my nation in the two formats,” tweeted Mushfiqur Rahim.

Rahim had made his T20I debut in 2006 against Zimbabwe.

He represented Bangladesh in 102 T20 international matches, scoring 1500 runs at an average 19.23 and accumulated six fifties.

He also took 42 catches and effected 30 stumpings.

Notably, owing to his poor form in the format, the Bangladesh Cricket Board was reportedly mulling to drop Mushfiqur from Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup team.