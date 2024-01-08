Guwahati: Marred by a boycott from the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and amidst a very low turnout of voters, incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has secured her fifth term in office.

Her party Awami League secured an absolute majority in the polls.

After voting took place on Sunday, the counting of votes saw the Awami League take an early lead, winning 216 seats out of 224 seats on Sunday.

The outcome of the rest of the seats is still unannounced, the Election Commission of the country said.

Being elected for her fifth term as the prime minister, Sheikh Hasina has become the world’s longest-serving female head of state.

Opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by former PM Khaleda Zia was flagged for anti-national activities ahead of the poll, and announced a boycott of the vote after Hasina refused to step down from her post to make way for a neutral caretaker government.

The Bangladesh general elections of 2024 saw a considerably low voter turnout on Sunday, amid boycotts against the current government.

The overall turnout was 40 per cent, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said after the polls closed.