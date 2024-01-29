In a bizarre incident, a woman in Uttar Pradesh allegedly bite her husband’s private parts, resulting in serious injuries to the man.

The woman took this step after she was reportedly fed up with her husband’s insistence on having “unnatural sex”.

The injured man has been identified as Ramu Nishad, hailing from Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

Nishad was admitted to a hospital following the incident and is said to be in serious condition.

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday (January 28) night after a dispute between the couple involving “unnatural sex”.

The wife, in a fit of anger, bit her husband’s private parts with her teeth, thus leaving him bleeding.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the husband under Section 326 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and investigation into the matter is underway.