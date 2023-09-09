Vishwakarma Puja is going to be celebrated on September 17, 2023. The day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishwakarma who is termed as the divine architect and engineer.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Vishwakarma who is believed to be Lord Brahma’s son created the celestial realms of Gods and powerful kings and also manufactured their vehicles and weaponry.

It is said that he built Sri Lanka for Ravan and Dwarka for Lord Krishna. He is worshipped on the day of Kanya Sankranti or Kanya Sankramanam as per the Hindu calendar.

Lord Vishwakarma is worshipped across many offices today as machines and technology are the driving forces of the modern world in the 21st century.

Among the many Vishwakarma temples located in India, the oldest one dedicated to Him is located at Kamakhya Gate area in Guwahati.

As per reports, this temple dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, who is considered as the original creator and architect of the cosmos according to the Rig veda, was established in 1965.



It was believed to have probably been constructed sometime between 1959 and 1960. It is situated at the base of the popular Kamakhya Temple in the foothills of Nilachal Hills.

The temple was founded by a priest of the Kamakhya temple. It was constructed by Late Mahabir Prasad Dhirasaria and the land was donated by Late Pandit Bhabakanta Sharma.

The temple is one of its kind not only just in Assam but in Assam but probably in the entire country and world.

Every year, on September 17, devotees from all across the world gather here in large number to celebrate Vishwakarma Puja with great enthusiasm.



Since Vishwakarma Puja is approaching, we will mention the exact address of this temple for all the devotees which is Mahapurush Damodardev Path, Kamakhaya Gate, Nursery, Guwahati, Assam 781009 .There are buses and taxis available to reach there.