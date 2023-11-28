DEHRADUN: Final preparations are underway to evacuate the trapped workers from the collapsed Uttarkashi tunnel.

This was informed by Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday (November 28) evening.

“There has been a great success in the ongoing rescue operation in the Silkyara Tunnel, the work of pipe pushing has been done across the debris,” said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Dhami added: “Now preparations have been started to evacuate the workers safely.”

NDRF and SDRF personnel have entered inside the Silkyara tunnel.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other officials are also at rescue site.

“Rat-hole” miners from Uttar Pradesh had teamed up with the Army for the task of manually burrowing through the remaining 10-12 meters of rubble that separated the workers from freedom.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the ongoing rescue and relief efforts from Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

There are 41 workers, who are trapped inside the tunnel for the past 16 days.