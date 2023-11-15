Guwahati: With more than 72 hours elapsed since the Silkyara tunnel collapse, the government authorities have assured that all the 40 workers are safe and they are provided food and are being interacted with via walkie-talkies.

All 40 trapped workers were safe and oxygen was being relayed into the tunnel with the help of compressors.

Food packets are also being delivered inside the collapsed tunnel, and the rescue agencies are talking to the workers on walkie-talkies.

“All workers are safe,” a Uttarakhand government statement said.

It added that mild steel piper and the auger machines arrived at the rescue site early on Tuesday and work was on a war footing to remove the debris from inside the tunnel.

The official statement was issued after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami on Tuesday reviewed rescue efforts at the Silkyara tunnel on the Uttarkashi-Yamunotri road.

The chief minister said, “Tunnel walls are also being chiseled and efforts are being made to create an escape passage for the workers but the rubble falling from the upper parts of the tunnel is making the rescue work difficult.”

The government said experts had suggested that 90 cm MS steel pipes be installed through the rubble to rescue the trapped workers and work is underway to get the required quantities of pipes at the site.