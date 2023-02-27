UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 577 vacancies

Applications are invited for 577 vacant positions in in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO).

Name of post : Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 418

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from recognised university or institute

Pay Scale: Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner

No. of posts : 159

Essential Qualification : Degree of a recognized University or Equivalent.

Desirable: Diploma in Company Law/Labour Laws/Public Administration.

Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.upsconline.nic.in/ up to March 17, 2023 ( 6 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

