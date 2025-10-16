Guwahati: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him India will stop buying oil from Russia — a decision he hailed as a “big step” in efforts to economically isolate Moscow.

Speaking at a White House event, Trump said he had expressed displeasure over India’s continued oil purchases from Russia.

“I was not happy that India was buying oil, and he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia,” Trump told reporters. “That’s a big step. Now we’re going to get China to do the same thing.”

The Indian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to queries seeking confirmation of whether such an assurance had been made by Modi.

If confirmed, India’s move to halt Russian oil imports would represent a major shift in global energy dynamics and mark a key diplomatic win for Washington. India has been among Moscow’s significant energy customers, and a potential withdrawal could influence other nations still importing Russian crude.

The development comes as the U.S. intensifies efforts to cut off Moscow’s oil revenues amid its ongoing war in Ukraine. It also underscores Trump’s strategy of leveraging bilateral ties to apply economic pressure, rather than depending solely on multilateral sanctions.

Trump added that India would need some time to complete the transition. “It’s a little bit of a process,” he said, “but that process will be over soon.”