Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in TISS in 2024.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Teaching Assistant for the Post Graduate Certificate Course in Couple and Family Therapy in 2024 in School of Human Ecology.

Name of post : Teaching Assistant for the Post Graduate Certificate Course in Couple and Family Therapy 2024

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration: INR 25,000 /- per month

Job Description:

The Part-time Teaching Assistants (3 days a week) will altogether assist course teachers in preparing course material, organization of the course, teaching and evaluation and fieldwork supervision.

The course will also be transacted online.

Essential Qualifications:

Completed Post Graduation in Clinical/ Counselling Psychology from a UGC recognized university with at least 2–3 years of relevant experience in clinical and psychotherapy practice and/or teaching. Candidates with M.Phil and prior training and experience in couple and family therapy will be preferred Prior experience in supervising mental health practitioners will be preferred

How to apply :

Candidates may send the following documents by email to aparna.joshi@tiss.edu and samruddhi@tiss.edu and karishma.pansare@tiss.edu with the Subject Line: “Application for

Teaching Assistant”:

A cover letter Updated curriculum vitae 1 letter of recommendation from Faculty/ Supervisor/ Employer

Last date for submission of applications is 22nd January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here