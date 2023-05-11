TISS Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for Assistant Professor vacancy

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors on contract basis in its Mumbai Campus.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Location wise vacancies :

Centre for Social and Organisational Leadership : 1

Centre for Human Resources Management and Labour Relations : 1

Qualification :

A. (i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the

grading system is followed) in Management / Psychology / Applied Psychology / Human

Resources Management / Economics/ Sociology/ Labour Studies / Labour Laws/ Business

Analytics / Organisational Studies / Organisational Development / Change Management /

Leadership/ Marketing Management / Financial Management/ Operations Management/

Strategic Management from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an

accredited foreign university.

(ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National

Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following:

i. Quacquarelli Symonds (QS)

ii. the Times Higher Education (THE) or

iii. the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Remuneration: As per 7th CPC in the Academic Level – 10

How to apply : The candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply Now) on the Institute’s website at www.tiss.edu

The last date for submission of online applications will be 5th June, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here