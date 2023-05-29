TISS Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 18 vacancies

Applications are invited for 18 vacant positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 18 vacant non-teaching positions on contract basis in Centre of Excellence in Teacher Education (CETE).

Name of post : Post doctoral fellow/ Senior Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post doctorate/ Doctorate/ Post graduate degree in Science, Education, Education Technology, Social Sciences, Statistics or equivalent from recognized institutions.

Name of post : Research Associate / Resource Person

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Masters in Education / Public Policy / Policy Studies / Development Studies / Social Work or Legal Studies / Law/ & / OR related fields.

OR

Masters in Education / Social Sciences / Literature / Development / Development Studies / Social Work/ Journalism / Mass Media / Mass Communication / Advertising & PR & / OR related fields

Name of post : Research Assistant (Senior)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post graduate degree in Science, Education, Social Sciences, Statistics or equivalent from recognized institutions.

Name of post :Intern

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Minimum qualification graduate in any discipline, candidates pursuing masters are preferred

OR

Diploma in mass communication or equivalent field / discipline and knowledge of photo and movie editing software like Photoshop, Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, Canva

Name of post : Field Resource Person

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Graduation in any discipline with minimum 3-5 years work experience

Name of post : Academic Support / School Internship/ Placement/ Field Attachment/ Student competency building

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Ed/M.Ed/MA in Education/Masters degree in any discipline with 3 years relevant experience

OR

Graduation in any discipline with 5 years relevant experience

Name of post : Administrative / Academic Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Masters with minimum 3 years’ experience in similar roles preferably in Education/ Research Institutions

Or

Bachelors with minimum 5 years’ experience in similar roles preferably in Education/Research
Institutions

How to apply : Candidates are requested to fill the application form https://bit.ly/CETE-TISS-Application-NTS-may2023 and after submitting the form to take a screenshot and send the same to cete.recruitment@tiss.edu.

Last date for submission of applications is 10th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

