Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Fellow for a project entitled “TISS-ECI-IIDEM Master’s Program,” a collaborative Knowledge & Research project on the development of globally competent electoral professionals, democracy specialists, governance professionals and policy analysts to educate, train and update the national/global electoral officials/students and other relevant participants in the area of electoral management & practice of Masters in collaboration with Election Commission of India and India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM).

Name of post : Teaching Fellow

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 45,000/- consolidated per month.

Essential Qualifications :

i) Master’s degree in any branch of Social Sciences preferably political science, public administration, international relations, development studies, human resource management, economics and population studies.

ii) Good Academic record with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale

wherever grading system is followed at the Institutions.

Desirable Qualifications :

i) Relevant experience with exposure for report writing and data analysis preferably in the election

research & management, political science, law and governance and public policy preferred.

ii) Ph.D scholars are encouraged to apply with the NoC of their supervisors/ guides.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the Institute website https://tiss.edu/ up to 23rd September 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here