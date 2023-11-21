Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in TISS.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences ( TISS ) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Project Coordinator in Mumbai under the project Rabhar. Rahbar is a field action project of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, working towards promoting supervision in mental health practice and professional development of mental health professionals.

Name of post : Project Coordinator

No. of posts : 2

Remuneration: Rs.45000/- per month

Also Read : Athiya Shetty calls Indian cricket team ‘the best’

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Have completed a MA/MPhil/ PhD degree in Psychology with at least 02 years of experience in research/field action projects

b) Have previous experience in working with counselling and psychosocial support in disasters

c) Candidates with previous experience with managing teams and/or leading programmes, writing manuals, or working in disaster contexts will be preferred

d) Possess good writing and communication skills in English

e) Have relevant expertise in research analysis and writing and creating manuals/publications

Job Roles :

a) Supervising and coordinating all aspects of the project work

b) Research reviewing, creating conceptual frameworks and creating training material,

manuals, protocols and resources

c) Ensuring completion of all deliverables and managing project implementation as per

timelines

d) Overseeing the project’s day to day activities

e) Liasing with partners and collaborators

f) Coordinating with TISS Finance and Personnel sections

Also Read : 5 monasteries you must visit in Arunachal to admire for its architectural brilliance

How to apply : Candidates may send in their application with a detailed CV and mention the name of the post applied for in the subject line to rahbar.tiss.23@gmail.com by 27th November 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here