Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions in TISS.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Research Coordinator, Program Officer, Web and Graphics Designer (Social Media Manager)

Name of post : Research Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 63000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Have completed a Master’s/ MPhil degree in Psychology with at least 02 years of experience in research/field action projects

ii) Have previous experience in working with schools/adolescent mental health initiatives.

iii) Candidates with previous experience with managing teams and/or leading research

projects will be preferred

iv) Possess good writing and communication skills in English

v) Have proficiency in the use of computers for the purpose of documentation, data analysis and use of virtual platforms for training

vi) Have relevant expertise in research analysis and academic writing

Name of post : Programme Officer

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 50400/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Have completed a Master’s degree in Psychology

ii) Have previous experience in working with schools/adolescent mental health initiatives

iii) Candidates with previous experience in research/field action projects will be preferred

iv) Possess good writing, communication and presentation skills in English

v) Have proficiency in the use of computers for the purpose of documentation, data analysis and use of virtual platforms for training

vi) Have relevant expertise in data entry, research analysis and writing

Name of post : Web and Graphics Designer

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 50400/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Have completed a Bachelor’s degree in graphic arts, design, communication, or related field OR degree in marketing/social sciences with some coursework/ demonstrated experience in design and social media management

ii) Candidates with previous experience in research/field action projects/development sector will be preferred

iii) Knowledge of layouts, graphic fundamentals, colour schemes, typography, print, and the web

iv) Knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Sketch, InDesign, and other graphic design software

v) Demonstrated expertise in managing social media platforms and creating engaging content

vi) Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to craft compelling

captions and concise messaging for social media

vii) Knowledge of social media analytics and insights to track performance and make data-driven decisions

viii) Have good organisation skills, time management skills, and an excellent eye for detail

ix) Knowledge of mental health or education-related projects is a plus

x) Ability to work collaboratively as part of a team, while also taking initiative and working independently when required

How to apply : Candidates may send in their application with a detailed CV and mention the name of the post applied for in the subject line to simha.tiss.2022@gmail.com by 12th December 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here