TISS Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Counsellor vacancy

Applications are invited for various healthcare positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Full-time counselor at its iCALL Psychosocial Helpline.

Name of post : Full time Counsellor

Qualification : Possess a Master’s Degree in Counseling / Clinical psychology or allied sciences from a UGC recognized University

Remuneration : Training Period (3-4 Months) – Rs. 28,000/- per month. After successful completion of the Training period (subjected to satisfactory performance) -Rs. 30,000/- per month with Annual Increment – 10%. Rs.15,000/- towards the Self-care allowance per annum and Mediclaim

How to apply : Candidates may send their resumes to hr.icall21@gmail.com with the subject line

‘Application for the post of full-time counselor.’

Last date for submission of applications is May 9, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

