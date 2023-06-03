TISS Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in Finance and Economics on Contract Basis for the School of Habitat Studies in Mumbai.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Finance : 1

Economics : 1

Qualification : A Master’s degree in relevant subjects with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) from an Indian University.

Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, Eligibility (A or B)-

A. The candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, or

a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D.

degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure

for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to

time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the Times Higher Education (THE) or the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

How to apply : The candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply Now) provided on the Institute’s website at www.tiss.edu.

Last date of receipt of online application: 12th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here