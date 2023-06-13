TISS Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Administrative Assistant vacancy

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Administrative Assistant in its Mumbai Campus.

Name of post : Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 8

Salary : Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 35,000/- per month depends upon Merit/ Experience.

Qualification : Graduate/ B.A. / B.Com./ B.Sc. with MScIT and Typing Speed of 30 w.p.m. from Government recognized Institution.

Experience : One years Secretarial Work experience in the field of Administration/ Finance & Accounts/ Academic/ Purchase/ Schools (like LTC, CEA, Pay Fixation, Pension, Leave, Gratuity, Service Book Maintainance etc.,) and possessing good written and oral communication skills in English language will be given preference. The candidate should have good knowledge in all aspects

of administration, Secretariet, Transport, Despatch and experience in working in ERP environment. The candidate should have proficiency in Word, Excel, Powerpoint etc.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply now) provided on the Institute website www.tiss.edu

Last date for submission of applications is 26th June 2023

Application Fees : Application Fee of Rs 500/- to be paid online. Application fee for SC/ST/PWD

candidates will be Rs 125/-, if they upload the required Certificate in the Online Application Form. Woman applicants are exempted from the payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here