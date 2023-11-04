Applications are invited for recruitment of various accounting positions in TISS.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences ( TISS ) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of the post of Accounts Officer in Field Action Projects (FAP) on contract basis for a period of one year initially and extendable based on performance of the candidate and the requirement of the Institute.

Name of post : Accounts Officer- Field Action Projects (FAP)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 40000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Masters in Commerce plus one years of work experience in the area

of Accounting, Finance, Projects, Purchases on the post having consolidated salary of at least Rs.40000/-p.m.

Age Limit : Preferably below 45 years

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply now) provided on the Institute website www.tiss.edu.

Last Date of Filling of Online Applications is 15th November 2023

Application Fees : Application Fee of Rs 500/- to be paid online. Application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates will be Rs 125/-, if they upload the required Certificate in the Online Application Form. Woman applicants are exempted from the payment of application fee. The application will be valid only on receipt of application fee for those who are required to pay. Fee once paid, shall not be refunded under any circumstances

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here