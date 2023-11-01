Guwahati: India is scheduled to clash with Sri Lanka on Thursday and on the eve of the match, a grand tribute awaits legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as a life-sized statue of the Master Blaster is set for unveiling at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

The superb statue, visuals of which were out on Tuesday, engulfs the true essence of the great batsman as it gracefully depicts his typical and elegant over-the-top stroke.

The statue has been strategically placed adjacent to the hallowed Sachin Tendulkar Stand, marking a symbolic link between the iconic cricketer and the venue where he created numerous unforgettable moments.

Pramod Kamble, a talented painter-sculptor hailing from Ahmednagar, in Maharashtra is the person who has created the statue.

Tendulkar himself will be present in the occasion on Wednesday which will be graced by other dignitaries like Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, and the distinguished Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis.